Quiztok (QTCON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.96 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $31.96 million and $229,319.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,128,510,165 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

