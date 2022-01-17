Quixant (LON:QXT) Price Target Increased to GBX 240 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quixant (LON:QXT) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 225 ($3.05) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON QXT opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.41) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of £117.95 million and a PE ratio of 221.88. Quixant has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 195 ($2.65).
