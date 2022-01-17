Quixant (LON:QXT) Price Target Increased to GBX 240 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quixant (LON:QXT) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 225 ($3.05) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON QXT opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.41) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of £117.95 million and a PE ratio of 221.88. Quixant has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 195 ($2.65).

About Quixant

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

