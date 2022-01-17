QuickSwap (QUICK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.89 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $90.44 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for about $276.48 or 0.00647330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00062221 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.16 or 0.07649437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,536.82 or 0.99592069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00069240 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007879 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

