Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Lowered to $162.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DGX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.69.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX opened at $142.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.