Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $13.71 million and approximately $39,318.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,139.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.20 or 0.07772958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00340085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.16 or 0.00902108 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00074801 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.76 or 0.00521021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.68 or 0.00261204 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,749,810 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

