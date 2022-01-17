Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Decreased by National Bank Financial

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2023 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

NYSE TFII opened at $96.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

