Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. Increased by Truist Securities (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securities increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLR. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.31.

NYSE:CLR opened at $52.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $43.11. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Hamm acquired 117,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Continental Resources by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

