Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Up 170.6% in December

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a growth of 170.6% from the December 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIM. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 120,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 29,177 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,050,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,682,000 after acquiring an additional 145,035 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. 31.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

PIM stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.