Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, an increase of 136.9% from the December 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $697.39 million, a P/E ratio of 173.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,876,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,622,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after buying an additional 2,645,735 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 495.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.