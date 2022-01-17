Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $14.66 million and $7,637.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00061546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00069506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.47 or 0.07607162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,582.02 or 0.99901860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00068737 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007766 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,086,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.