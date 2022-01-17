Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PGUUF remained flat at $$0.77 during midday trading on Monday. Prosegur Cash has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.

About Prosegur Cash

Prosegur Cash SA offers logistics, cash management and outsourcing services. Its services include transporting valuable, end to end ATM management, international transport, cash management and Prosegur smart cash. The company was founded on February 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

