Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Short Interest Update

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the December 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RXDX traded up $5.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,860. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $40.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.12.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RXDX shares. Oppenheimer raised Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.