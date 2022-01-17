Project Pai One Day Trading Volume Hits $649,342.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $649,342.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00110070 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00015243 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,791,010,130 coins and its circulating supply is 1,587,919,329 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.