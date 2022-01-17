Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 63,870 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,870 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Ryder System worth $23,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 10.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on R. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.43.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R opened at $78.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

