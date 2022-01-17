Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,435 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,377,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $24,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $845,094.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

GT opened at $24.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.