Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.91.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $76.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

