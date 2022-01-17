Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.16 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Hologic worth $24,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 33.0% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after acquiring an additional 53,021 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 78,841.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth about $4,218,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $69.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.06. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

