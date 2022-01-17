Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Tenet Healthcare worth $24,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC opened at $81.04 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

