Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 319 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 636,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Steven Madden worth $25,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth $205,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth $219,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOO. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SHOO opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

