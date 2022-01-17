Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research firms recently commented on PVG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.39. 1,926,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $146.83 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 14.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

