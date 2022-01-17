Polkalokr Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $125,779.00 (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Polkalokr has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $125,779.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkalokr coin can now be bought for $0.0789 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00062169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00069912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.00 or 0.07614483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,661.72 or 1.00045172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00068802 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

