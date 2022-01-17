PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Up 55.3% in December

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the December 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 941,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PolarityTE by 16.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 29,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

PolarityTE stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 102.66% and a negative net margin of 265.02%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PolarityTE will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

