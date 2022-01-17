Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 118.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,060,000 after acquiring an additional 809,909 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Polaris by 311.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,183,000 after buying an additional 404,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Polaris by 14.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after buying an additional 318,948 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Polaris by 64.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after buying an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

NYSE:PII opened at $118.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

