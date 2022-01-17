PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 535 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $38,268,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $2,950,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $2,359,000.

Alcoa stock opened at $61.39 on Monday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.92.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

