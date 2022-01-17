PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Miller Industries worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 321.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 104,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLR opened at $34.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $391.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.72 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 3.68%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

