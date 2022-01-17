PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $465,000 Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,122,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after acquiring an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 187,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUA opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

