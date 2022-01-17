PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $439,000 Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 182.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the second quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cohu by 47.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cohu in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cohu in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHU opened at $36.35 on Monday. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

COHU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $398,280. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

