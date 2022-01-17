PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 342 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $12,443,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $9,677,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $6,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,954,282 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $96.45 on Monday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

