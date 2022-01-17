Playgroundz Achieves Market Capitalization of $196,691.77 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Playgroundz has a market cap of $196,691.77 and $17.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00060977 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00070258 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.33 or 0.07585776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.40 or 0.99737124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00068697 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007767 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

