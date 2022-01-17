PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PJT Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average is $77.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

