Pitcairn Co. Sells 2,321 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vonage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after buying an additional 200,329 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,145,000 after buying an additional 182,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,856,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,158,000 after buying an additional 59,749 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.39, a P/E/G ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 485,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $10,056,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock worth $74,015,376. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

