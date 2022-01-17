Pitcairn Co. Has $276,000 Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in SEI Investments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 10,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.60. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Truist started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

