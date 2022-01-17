Pitcairn Co. Has $245,000 Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after buying an additional 2,770,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after buying an additional 612,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,596,000 after buying an additional 544,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exelixis by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,038,000 after buying an additional 531,118 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,124 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

EXEL stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.89. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.