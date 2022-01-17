Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,738,000 after buying an additional 6,213,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Service Co. International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,973,000 after purchasing an additional 315,699 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,816,000 after purchasing an additional 81,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $64.99 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

