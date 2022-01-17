PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading Up 8.8% This Week

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PirateCash has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $469,510.50 and approximately $45.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

