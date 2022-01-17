Piper Sandler Trims Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Target Price to $285.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.93 EPS.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $209.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $160.91 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,469,000 after purchasing an additional 233,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 227,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 989.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 47,672 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 103.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

