Pioneer Natural Resources to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.46 Per Share, Truist Securities Forecasts (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securities lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $13.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.37. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $215.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $115.14 and a 52-week high of $216.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

