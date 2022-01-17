Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $907,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 60,932 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Shares of MHI opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $13.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

