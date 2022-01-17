Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.09.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -755.13 and a beta of 1.38. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

