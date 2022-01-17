PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Down 52.5% in December

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

PHXHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

