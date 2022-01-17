Phantasma Energy Price Tops $0.15 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $10.95 million and $364,462.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00061125 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00068930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.83 or 0.07618728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,124.51 or 0.99829742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00068965 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007671 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 71,072,572 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.