Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.81.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $308.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

