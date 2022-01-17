Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $54.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

