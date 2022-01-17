Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 2,897.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of 3,268.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSMMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Persimmon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a 3,035.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Persimmon to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Persimmon from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a 2,500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,128.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $71.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.86. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $68.23 and a 12 month high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

