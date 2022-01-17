Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 108 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up approximately 1.1% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBHT opened at $202.07 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

