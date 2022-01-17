Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

