Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts accounts for about 1.8% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Advance Auto Parts worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.48.

AAP stock opened at $239.60 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.15 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.09 and a 200 day moving average of $219.75.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

