Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 24,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,760,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Barclays downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

Shares of USB stock opened at $63.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average is $58.22. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.