Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,055,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,799,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $815.71.

Shares of ASML opened at $744.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $305.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $794.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $787.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $501.11 and a 12 month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

