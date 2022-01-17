PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.14. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $175.94. The company has a market capitalization of $242.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

